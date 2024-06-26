Your favorite South Jersey dive bars — VOTE here

Excited to find out which "dive" bar is going be selected for the top slot in South Jersey.

Remember, even though NJ has 4 regions, not three, South Jersey does cover parts of the Jersey Shore.

We had many submissions given on air when we discussed people's favorite neighborhood go-to and settled on these five for you to choose from.

Even though we're using the term "Dive", we're really talking about the best neighborhood place and it doesn't have to be run down and less than clean as you might think qualifies as a "dive" bar.

So check out these 5 bars for South Jersey and vote. The top vote-getter will be the site of our Common Ground Podcast and then we'll pick an overall New Jersey winner.

