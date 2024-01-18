Dive bars are hidden gems — Here are the best in NJ

Every county and almost every town across New Jersey has a go-to watering hole, right?

Yesterday I headed to Atlantic City for a meeting and we picked a place called the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. Makes sense as it sits on Tennessee Avenue.

The place was fantastic. I don't often eat at meetings but the waitress Lindsay brought us a hot soft pretzel to share with mustard and beer cheese sauce. Outstanding.

The place is old-school, with high-top tables and metal stools with a huge outside bar area. The outside was closed, of course, it was and will remain freezing for the next few weeks at least.

I'm looking forward to a return trip soon. We'll definitely be looking to host an event in the Spring and Summer at this great discovery.

It's not really fair to call it a "dive" bar, but since Guy Fieri launched "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives", a "dive" can be a little more upscale than what you might think.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Getty Images loading...

Here are some other great local spots to check out. If you have one to add to our list, hit me up on the New Jersey 101.5 app!

Princeton, Mercer County

Buena Vista, Atlantic County

Totawa, Passaic County

Brick, Ocean County

Shamong, Burlington County

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom