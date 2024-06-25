The best dive bars in New Jersey you need to visit

Everybody has a go-to spot in the neighborhood. It's probably important to qualify the term "dive bar".

In my opinion, the definition has changed from the run-down, dirty place that is pictured in movies, to a hyper-local, regular hangout with a decent beer selection.

On Wednesday this week, I'll be joining some of our local friends to support a charity at a "Guest Bartender Charity Night" at the Ivy Inn on Nassau Street in Princeton.

The money raised will help "Christine's Hope for Kids."

It got me thinking of the best dive bar in your area. Here's a list from our listeners:

Ivy Inn in Princeton - I'll be there supporting a local charity on Wednesday

The North Brunswick Pub in North Brunswick

Wildflowers Inn in Pennington

Pete's Steakhouse Tavern in Hamilton

The Broadway Bar & Grill in Point Pleasant Beach

The Nottingham Tavern in Hamilton

