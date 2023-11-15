NJ rooftop bar with beautiful skyline views is open all winter

Rooftop season is coming to an end as we enter into winter temps, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy a nice cocktail overlooking different scenic parts of the Garden State.

One of the highly-rated rooftop bars in New Jersey has a 360-degree view of the Manhattan skyline and is actually open for the winter.

RoofTop at Exchange Place offers indoor and outdoor experiences where you can cozy up to a nice fire with some comfort food and seasonal drinks.

The rooftop menu has an assortment of high-end bar food like Cajun fries, buffalo cauliflower bites, coconut shrimp, and wings.

Aside from your go-to bar drinks, the cocktail menu is seasonal and offers drinks like a cinnamon maple Old Fashioned and a punchy Apple Mule.

So a nice cocktail, comfort food, and a view of the city skyline sitting next to the fire pit sounds like a perfect winter night to me.

RoofTop at Exchange Place is located in Exchange Place in Jersey City.

