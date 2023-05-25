Riv's Toms River Hub in Toms River

Had a packed house at Riv's this week. My good friend Tony Rivoli and his daughter Monica run one of the best restaurants/bars in Ocean County. One of the special features of this hot spot is "Chase's Friend Zone" which is a sensory zone for families and children with autism.

My friend Eddie Testa was on hand to greet us and the National Anthem was performed by our friend Ron Brooks, legendary pipes for sure.

The crowd was energized and ready for the message of common sense, They came for the speech and stayed for the outstanding food, service, and beer!

Doyle's Pour House in Tuckerton

Our next Ocean County stop on Wednesday was in Tuckerton to a great spot "Doyle's Pour House". Danny and Lou bought the place at the start of the COVID lockdowns and miraculously came out strong! Based on the food, friendly staff, and inviting atmosphere, I'm not surprised that they made it.

They generously offered to send us home with their special wings that were hot off the grill. Delicious. We had a little trouble waiting with the smell carrying through the car on the ride home, but we waited and ate them standing up over our kitchen island.

If you're in the Tuckerton area, you have to stop in to see the folks at Doyle's. As one diner called it, "This is our Cheers!" I want to thank my friend Joe for the great introduction and all the patrons who were there for wings and beer and had no idea they were about to sit through one of my speeches!

Our mission to save our local bars from the misguided and ill-advised intrusion from governor murphy and his cohorts are just getting started. We will fight hard to make sure the governor's power and money grab at the expanse of thousands of family restaurants and bars across the state does not succeed.

On Saturday, May 27, this Memorial Day Weekend, I'll be visiting Ocean View Restaurant at the Seaside Boardwalk. I'll be broadcasting live from the boardwalk promoting our great veterans and kicking off the unofficial start of the 2023 Jersey Shore Summer Season!

