Go-to bars to meet up with friends in New Jersey (Opinion)

As my speaking schedule ramps up, I find myself out and around the Garden State three to four nights a week. This is all a part of my aggressive push to capitalize on our huge and growing audience and push Common Sense solutions to put the Garden State back on track.

The great news is we are filling rooms across the state as more people are deciding that they need to be involved.

When I'm working at an event I don't eat or drink anything. These aren't social events for me. I'm working to energize, educate and motivate people who took the time to join me.

Like many of you, I'm busy and try to squeeze in a few minutes of downtime to visit with friends or just have a quiet drink with my wife. I can tell you that we found two great restaurants perfect for a drop-in beer and snack.

The first is Baker's American Bar and Grille on Route 33 in Monroe. Great BBQ and wood-fired pizza. Bartender Matt does an outstanding job handling customers and maintaining an outstanding attitude. The atmosphere is friendly and inviting and the food and beer selection is great.

What's funny is that for years I have been crisscrossing the state and driving past the place on my way back to Princeton and never stopped in until this week. Happy we did and we will be back.

The other place I discovered this week is in Sea Girt. Fratello's Restaurant has both a great Italian food selection with old-school booth dining and a rectangular dark wood bar that offers the perfect environment for a quiet conversation with friends.

Hit me up on our FREE New Jersey 101.5 app and plug your go-to place in your neighborhood.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)