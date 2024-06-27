Vote here for the best dive bar in Central Jersey

We're getting some great responses to our recent posts about finding the best so-called "dive bar" in Jersey.

Everyone has a great go-to place that has cold beer, a casual atmosphere, and most often, some food selection.

We spent time this week listening to our audience and getting great recommendations for NJ's best "dive" bar.

As I've discussed for a long time, there are four NJ regions and we thought the best way to decide was to open up the list for voting.

As far as the Central Jersey region, yes, separate from the "Shore" we have four spots that are in competition for the top spot.

Remember, the winners in each region will have an opportunity to host a live episode of "Common Ground". Then we'll pick a winner from the four regional winners.

Vote below for your favorite Central Jersey "dive" bar:

