The best dive bars in NJ — Jersey Shore edition

We don't know the answer to the best bar yet, but we have seven great spots offered by our listeners for you to pick from. All you need to do is vote below and help us pick the best for the region.

Canva Canva loading...

At the end of the polling, we'll have a winner in each of the four NJ regions and we'll have to pick the best "dive bar" in the entire state.

My thoughts on the criteria will be food selection, number of regulars, beers on tap, and the crowd assembled for the live podcast that we're planning to bring to the regional winners.

Bill Spadea and Elizabeth Nader at A Seat At The Table Bill Spadea and Elizabeth Nader at A Seat At The Table loading...

Help me get to the top four by voting below.

If you don't see your favorite on our list, feel free to hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and send a suggestion that can be added as an "honorable mention".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

