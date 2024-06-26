Vote here: best NJ dive bars — North Jersey edition

We're on a mission to find the best neighborhood bar in New Jersey. Of course, we're turning to YOU.

As you know, I've divided the state into four regions, North, South, Central, and Shore.

We spent some time this week on the air talking about some of the best places that New Jerseyans like to end the day with a cold beer and maybe a snack.

We selected the top 7 from our listeners and now turn it to you to vote.

The bar with the most votes will be selected as the regional champion. We'll have 4 regional champions for the final face-off. The plan is to take my podcast "Common Ground" to the winners and declare a winner by the energy and strength of the crowd.

Please vote below and let us know where we'll be sending the podcast crew.

