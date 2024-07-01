NJ101.5 listeners have voted for the best ‘dive’ bar in NJ

Thousands of votes came pouring in on Friday and through the weekend after we announced the finalists in the four-region contest to find the best Jersey dive bar.

We ended up with five finalists because of a rare tie in Central Jersey between Ellery's in Middlesex Boro

and Lagoda's Saloon in South Amboy.

The first part of picking the best "dive" bar in Jersey was to get your input online.

As the voting on the website closed out, one bar stood out as a clear winner, Lagoda's Saloon in South Amboy.

The next scoring will take place when we bring the podcast "Common Ground" to the location and judge the service, atmosphere, and the crowd.

It's easy to click a vote, but the place that has a genuine crowd who will turn out to support is going to weigh heavy on the overall score.

See you soon.

