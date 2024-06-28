The best four ‘dive’ bars in Jersey — the results are in

You have spoken and we have four great "dive" bars as regional winners.

best dive bars in new jeresy, nj bars (Canva) loading...

The next step is for YOU to pick a statewide winner. We're going to reach out to each winner and schedule a meet and greet.

Oktoberfest 2014 - Opening Day Getty Images loading...

Each location will be judged by two criteria.

First, how many votes they have in the statewide poll that you can vote in below:

Create your own user feedback survey

And two, how many people show up to lend their support to the local business?

Get your vote in now and we'll see you at the bar.

Two easy and delicious flatbreads for summer Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈