This hidden gem NJ sports bar is named one of the best in America

Just because football is over doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a night out to watch a hockey or basketball game.

New Jersey is definitely not lacking in the sports bar department but there’s more than just going heading out and sitting at the bar at Buffalo Wild Wings.

From popular sports bars to hole-in-the-walls, there are so many to choose from in New Jersey and most of us have our go-to, mostly local, to our town.

Mashed.com did some research and found the best sports bar in each state. They used a combination of reviews, social media hype, and recommendations to find these bars.

How were they able to narrow it down to one bar in New Jersey?

Let’s take a look at the most popular bars in the Garden State before we find out which bar is the best to visit.

Black Bear Bar & Grill in Hoboken

Asbury Ale House in Asbury Park

Phily Diner & Sport Bar in Runnemede

And it's just to name a few.

Mashed.com has named Plank Road Inn in Secaucus as the best sports bar in New Jersey.

Between the multiple big TV screens, arcade games, and don’t forget the beer and food, locals flock to this bar. It’s also only a few minutes away from MetLife Stadium. You can’t beat that.

Here are some other bars in our great state you can check out:

