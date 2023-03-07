Top neighborhood watering holes in NJ

The conversation about the governor's plan to end the private sale of liquor licenses within five years and open up the licensing process with no limits could have an enormously negative impact on the current establishments holding a limited license.

Since the 1960s, NJ has been operating with a limit on licenses to one per 3,000 residents. Once the governor's plan takes effect to open it up with zero limits and the value of current license holders goes to zero, there will be an enormously negative impact on local bars and restaurants.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Holds Election Night Party Mark Makela, Getty Images loading...

NJ is a state that is a collection of communities. Each with its own character and economy. We all have our go-to bars and restaurants whereas the iconic show "Cheers" made famous, "everybody knows your name".

Here's a list of some of the local faves around the Garden State:

Ivy Inn in Princeton

Klee's Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights

Hooks Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights

Ott's Tavern in Delran

The Riverside INN in Neshanic Station

Sheelen's Crossing in Fanwood

Darby Road Public House and Restaurant in Scotch Plains

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.