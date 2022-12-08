8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit

Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays.

And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.

New Jersey is a very “themed” state mostly because we only get to experience a certain season for a few weeks at a time throughout the year.

We go into hibernation during the winter and stick to our local spots, we love a good rooftop for drinks in the spring, we like our beach bars in the summer, and a good winery or brewery during the fall.

But when it comes to the holidays, we love to experience just that. I want it to look like Christmas "threw up" in the bar when I go out. I love all of the decorations and the feel of it.

And some places even go as far as to have a themed menu for food and drinks.

The transformation is not only enjoyable but almost a necessity for customers. It’s the end of the year and something we all look forward to especially to celebrate the new year.

Whether it’s a company holiday party, a family get-together, or just a fun night out with friends, these are the bars/restaurants in the Garden State you need to visit in the next few weeks to get you in the holiday spirit.

Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick

The Parkside Social in Verona

The Vanguard in Harrison

Franklin Social in Jersey City

Cowan's Public in Nutley

Iron Bar in Morristown

Jingle Bell Bar at the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City

Candy Cane Lounge at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

