Top 10 bars in NJ to start your weekend

Last week I was honored to meet the owners of the North Brunswick Pub on Route 1.

Bruce and his daughter Katie, who manages the place, offered some of the best hospitality in the business. The North Brunswick Pub will be added to my list of go-to bars going forward.

I'm adding it to my other local go-to, the Ivy Inn on Nassau Street in Princeton.

Home of Saturn Pizza. Delicious. Pizza and beer make the perfect combination as do wings and beer, which is a staple at the North Brunswick Pub.

Thanks to our listeners, we've compiled a list of the go-to water holes across New Jersey to help you get your weekend started.

Most people are thinking about the coming weekend on Monday morning. Here are some food & beer for thought:

The Brunswick Grove in East Brunswick

Jersey Girl Brewing in Hackettstown

The Rocky Hill Inn in Rocky Hill

Riv's Toms River Hub in Toms River

The Royal Bar in Branchburg

Bahama Breeze in Princeton

Harpoon Willy's in Manasquan

Chef Mike's ABG in Seaside Park

And after you've visited those places, here are a few more for you.

Still hungry?

