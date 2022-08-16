NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends

We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather.

But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.

Most Jerseyans head to the Shore to relax on the beach during the day, take a stroll and enjoy some good eats on the boardwalk, and end the night at an outdoor bar. And we all know the Jersey Shore has plenty of them.

But if you’re not a Shore fan, you don’t need to sit in traffic and travel down there just to enjoy that adult beverage while soaking in the last of summer.

The rest of the state has plenty of outdoor areas that are fit for everyone.

Whether you enjoy a biergarten, rooftops, a view of the water, a view of a city, if you live in North, Central, or South Jersey, you’re a cheap Uber drive away from some of the best outdoor bars the Garden State has to offer.

If you enjoy your local favorites, many restaurants had expanded their business to create an outdoor atmosphere, especially in the last two years when outdoor dining was our only option.

These places offer comfort food with some entertainment and live music and some even have fire pits to get you to stay longer and order that next round of drinks.

If you’re holding onto that last bit of summer and want to enjoy your nights with some drinks and friends, here are the top 10 outdoor bars in the Garden State you need to check out:

North Jersey

McLoone’s Boathouse

9 Cherry Ln, West Orange, NJ

Zeppelin Hall

88 Liberty View Dr, Jersey City

Central Jersey

Stage House Tavern

1719 Amwell Road Somerset, NJ

The Lobby

821 Spring St, Elizabeth, NJ

South Jersey

Ark Brewery

106 Ark Road, Lumberton, NJ

The Golden Nugget Tavern

433 Berlin New Freedom Rd, Berlin, NJ

Jersey Shore

Donovan’s Reef

1171 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ

Rusty Nail

205 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ

9th Ave Pier

905 NJ-35, Belmar, NJ

Still hungry after the bar closes?

