Here’s where to find the best veal chop in New Jersey

I've been talking about the bone-in veal parm at Chef Vola's in Atlantic City for about a year now.

Veal at Chef Vola's Veal at Chef Vola's loading...

When I came into the studio earlier this week, Producer Kristen said she had a challenge to my "best veal in Jersey" claim: Patricia's of Holmdel. So naturally, I went to Instagram and watched a quick video of the chefs at Patricia's preparing a bone in veal for a customer's plate. Wow.

Now I can't declare it a contest until I try the veal at Patricia's, and I'm hoping to get there sooner rather than later.

Other notable veal chops that you can't miss include Chick and Nello's in Hamilton

and Fiorino Ristorante & Bar in Summit.

Here are some others our listeners shared:

Mama Rao's Kitchen in East Hanover

Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill in Mendham

Spano's Ristorante Italiano in Point Pleasant Beach

Villaggio Iccara in Yardville

