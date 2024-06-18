Here’s where to find the best veal chop in New Jersey
I've been talking about the bone-in veal parm at Chef Vola's in Atlantic City for about a year now.
When I came into the studio earlier this week, Producer Kristen said she had a challenge to my "best veal in Jersey" claim: Patricia's of Holmdel. So naturally, I went to Instagram and watched a quick video of the chefs at Patricia's preparing a bone in veal for a customer's plate. Wow.
Now I can't declare it a contest until I try the veal at Patricia's, and I'm hoping to get there sooner rather than later.
Other notable veal chops that you can't miss include Chick and Nello's in Hamilton
and Fiorino Ristorante & Bar in Summit.
Here are some others our listeners shared:
Mama Rao's Kitchen in East Hanover
Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill in Mendham
Spano's Ristorante Italiano in Point Pleasant Beach
Villaggio Iccara in Yardville
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.