Woman in Wildwood arrest banned from beach after plea deal

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at the beach over Memorial Day weekend last year was captured on video has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Emily Weinman faced numerous charges stemming from the confrontation: two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Weinman had passed an alcohol breath test after officers found unopened bottles of alcohol near her and they were going to allow her to empty out the bottles without giving her a ticket.

The beach confrontation erupted when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies on the sand, her legs flailing.

She pleaded guilty Friday in a plea deal with Cape May County prosecutors that called for her to serve a year of probation. She also will be barred from Wildwood and its beaches during that time.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.

Also read:

— Wildwood beach arrest video: Woman hits cop

— New police car video shows what happened after arrest

— Shame on 'Nazi Jersey' — Wildwood mayor gets hate mail

— Mayor trashes woman after Wildwood tourism takes hit