Woman found shot on Route 78 ramp, police say

GREENWICH — A woman was found shot on an entrance ramp to Route 78 on Tuesday morning.

State Police were notified about shots fired on the ramp at exit 6, which runs through a truck weigh station, just before 6 a.m., according to spokesman Alejandro Goez. The woman was found inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound but conscious and was hospitalized.

Traffic on Route 78 eastbound was largely unaffected by the shooting. Volume was lighter because of the emergency order closing non-essential retailers and workplaces.

Goez said the incident remained under investigation and a motive for the shooting was not yet known. No arrests have yet been made in the incident, according to Goez.

He said the woman is expected to survive.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle