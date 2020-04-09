Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey worth $190 million

A ticket sold in New Jersey is the only ticket sold that won the Powerball jackpot with an annuity vaue of $190 million from Wednesday's night's drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The numbers drawn were: 02-37-39-48-54, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3. The jackpot has an annuity value of $156 million. The New Jersey Lottery has not yet revealed where the winning ticket was sold. A single ticket matching four numbers and the power ball worth $50,000 was also sold in New Jersey.

It’s the second large multi-state jackpot won in New Jersey this year. A Mega Millions ticket with an annuity value of $200 million was sold in Edison in February.

The next jackpot starts at $20 million under new rules adopted by Powerball and the New Jersey Lottery due to less ticket sales during the COVID-19 public emergency in most of the states where tickets are sold.

Powerball used to start its prize at $40 million and increase it by $10 million or more per drawing. Mega Millions had been starting at $40 million and hiking it by $5 million per draw. Now those guarantees are scrapped, with lottery officials instead setting the prize based on sales and interest rates.

Wednesday's winner will also be able to remain anonymous if they choose under new legislation signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in January. The lottery said it would still announce whether or not a prize was claimed.

