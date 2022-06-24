Well if you were worried about NJ’s ambitious years-in-the-making American Dream mall surviving after launching during a pandemic, never fear.

Cornhole to the rescue.

WellofMike WellofMike loading...

Not just cornhole. Oversized cornhole. Whatever that is.

A new addition to the mega complex will be Food Hall, a 10,000-square-foot dining area where you can enjoy dozens of curated wines in 1 ounce, 3 ounce and 5 ounce glasses self-served by a machine. (I want to go just to see that) It’s called Vinoteca.

Nearby will be Lady M confectionery. Also Vanessa’s dumpling house known for their New York location and for serving up Beijing-style dumplings, noodles and soups.

All a very different experience from your typical Sbarro's pizza and Nathan’s hot dogs found at most mall food courts. And Food Hall will have far more comfortable, soft seating and offers games to play while you hang out such as that cornhole. Also Connect Four, Jenga and others.

“The addition of these unique food and wine concepts perfectly complements our world-class attractions and robust retail offerings, reinforcing American Dream as an unrivaled destination,” Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, said in a statement.

Food Hall in all its cornhole glory will be on level 2 at American Dream. It’s one of three planned dining areas and opens on July 13. Coca-cola Eats is already up and running and there’s still a Kosher Hall in the works.

