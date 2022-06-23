Not your typical food court: Preview of NJ mega mall’s ‘Food Hall’

EAST RUTHERFORD — Dumplings, sweet cakes and a special wine concept are all making their debut at The Food Hall at American Dream Mall next month.

The mega mall plans to introduce The Food Hall, complete with seven new culinary options, unique soft seating, and games, including an oversized corn hole, Jenga, and Connect 4 on Wednesday, July 13.

The Food Hall is located on Level 2 in Court A, near the Dream Stage, which delivers live music and entertainment throughout the year, according to a press release.

“The addition of these unique food and wine concepts perfectly complements our world-class attractions and robust retail offerings, reinforcing American Dream as an unrivaled destination,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream.

Included in the Food Hall

Vinoteca: This first-of-its-kind wine concept offers revolutionary technology that provides a modern twist on wine tasting. Guests can taste their way through 64 carefully curated wines self-served by a cutting-edge, interactive machine that perfectly pours wine as 1 oz sips, 3 oz tastes, or 5 oz glasses. Enjoy Italian fare ranging from paninis and charcuterie boards, as well as some craft beers with the same self-serve technology.

Lady M: This New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide, is most famous for the creation of Signature Mille Crepes. Lady M blends French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate, sweet cakes.

Vanessa’s Dumpling House: This New York dumpling establishment is opening its latest location at American Dream. It will offer Beijing-style dumplings, alongside a menu of other delicacies including noodles, soups, salads, and sauces. Vanessa’s specializes in their own sesame pancake sandwiches stuffed with roast pork, beef, chicken and Peking duck.

American Dream plans to open a Dream Bar — a cocktail bar in Fall 2022 and Bang Cookies, an all-natural organic cookie company in the winter.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

