New Jersey has 2 of the best malls in the entire country

New Jersey was one of only two states in the country to have two malls ranked in the Top 10 best in the country.

Criteria for the best malls include mall size, number of stores, parking spaces, Instagram posts and Google rating out of five. Retail management solution company Priority Software conducted the study.

The Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus ranked sixth in the U.S. with over 2 million square feet, over 10,000 parking spaces, and 346 stores. The plaza got great ratings for Google and placed it on Instagram.

American Dream Meadowlands in East Rutherford ranked at an impressive fourth in the country with over 3 million square feet of space, an impressive 33,000 parking spaces, and 450 stores. Include the indoor skiing, water sliding and amusement park inside and that just adds to the popularity. The New Jersey Hall of Fame calls American Dream home and attracts many visitors.

The King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, ranks at No. 1 in the country with The Galleria in Houston and the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, coming in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

It is good to see that here in New Jersey the mall experience is not dead. There have been mall tear-downs because of the large attraction of online shopping.

Going to the mall was such a fun and routine experience when I was younger, I certainly never experienced the vastness and attractions that our malls here in New Jersey offer. You should give them a try.

There are three Top 10 within our area, I hope you get to enjoy the experience.

