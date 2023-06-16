Will NJ see student debt relief? – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Supreme Court set to rule on student loan forgiveness

1.1 million NJ residents could see 20k in loan debt wiped out....or not

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New Jersey needs to pray for soaking summer rains

The latest Drought Monitor report shows the Garden State needs multiple soaking rains to get back in the normal range and avoid a possible drought later this summer

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ swimmer dies trying to cross a river

Authorities are advising all New Jersey residents to not attempt to swim in or across the Delaware this summer

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ It's time to victim-proof your life

Watch the replay of Eric Scott's Town Hall broadcast with expert tips to protect your life, home, car and bank accounts

Click HERE to read more and watch the replay

⬛ As rents shoot higher, more NJ residents facing homelessness

A new report finds many lower income NJ residents have to work 96 hours a week to afford a modest two bedroom apartment.

Click HERE to read more.

