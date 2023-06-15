NJ swimmer dies trying to cross a river

⚫ NJ man drowns trying to swim across the Delaware

⚫ He went below the surface and never came back up

⚫ Authorities have ruled out foul play

A New Jersey man who attempted to swim across the Delaware River in Warren County has died.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Phillipsburg police were dispatched to an area adjacent to the river after getting a report of a male swimmer who had disappeared.

Witnesses told arriving officers the individual, identified as Sandoval Bustamante Ronme of Phillipsburg had announced he was going to attempt to swim across the Delaware, then jumped into the water.

The width of the river in this area is about 450 feet.

He never resurfaced

During the attempted crossing the man went under and did not resurface.

Numerous boats responded to the area to assist in the search for Ronme, who was eventually spotted.

After being pulled from the water he was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital in Easton where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a follow-up investigation has concluded this was an accident and there was no foul play involved.

Casket with flowers (David Kay, ThinkStock) David Kay, ThinkStock loading...

A serious warning

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is urging members of the community and all New Jersey residents to not attempt to swim in or across the Delaware River

