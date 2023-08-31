Will NJ house migrants? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

New York Mayor Eric Adams says his city has no more room to house tens of thousands of migrants seeking asylum.

President Joe Biden's administration listed at least one site in New Jersey as a potential housing site.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A female Pygmy whale stranded itself on a beach on LBI Tuesday morning, the 14th on the Jersey Shore since December.

Video posted to Facebook by Bob Preston, who identified himself as a Marine Mammal Stranding Center volunteer, shows the 600-pound Pygmy whale on a beach in the Loveladies section being. It was being held upright by members of the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Following a single-car wreck that killed two passengers on Sunday, an off-duty Edison police officer has been charged in connection with their deaths.

Amitoj Oberoi, of Somerset, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was not on duty as an Edison police officer at the time of the crash — and none of his three male passengers were law enforcement officers.

As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida teams from New Jersey are standing by to help with relief efforts as a New Jersey native watches her neighborhood flood.

The storm was a Category 3 storm with winds of 130 mph, extreme flooding and a 7-16 foot storm surge as it came ashore in the Big Bend region north of Tampa on Wednesday morning around 7:30.

It’s a fact. People tend to take their own state for granted.

If you live in the west, you don’t even care about the mountains anymore. If you live in Florida, you forget how beautiful some of your beaches are. And if you live in New Jersey, anything that is just a stone’s throw away tends to get pushed into the back of our minds.

National Murrow Award Winner

