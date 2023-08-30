2 killed in crash: Edison, NJ police officer charged with homicide

🔷 NJ off-duty cop charged in deadly crash

🔷 Driver accused of being drunk, speeding at time of Sunday crash

🔷 2 passengers, both NJ men, died in the wreck

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Following a single-car wreck that killed two passengers on Sunday, an off-duty Edison police officer has been charged in connection with their deaths.

Amitoj Oberoi, of Somerset, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was not on duty as an Edison police officer at the time of the crash — and none of his three male passengers were law enforcement officers.

On Sunday just before 6:30 a.m., Oberoi was driving a 2007 Audi Q7 on Somerset Street (Route 27) near Voorhees Avenue, when he lost control.

The car veered off the road and struck several trees, lamp posts and a utility pole before the wreck came to a stop.

Two rear-seat passengers died in the wreck — 24-year-old Carlos A. Perez-Gaytan, of Somerset, was thrown from the Audi while 20-year-old Victor Cabrera-Francisco, of North Brunswick, was trapped inside.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Oberoi was hurt in the crash and taken to a local hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

His front-seat passenger, a 29-year-old Highland Park resident, suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigators found Oberoi was speeding and was legally drunk when he lost control of the Audi.

On Wednesday, in addition to the criminal charges, Oberoi was also ticketed for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, improper passing and failure to keep right.

He remained under police custody at a local hospital.

Upon his medical release, Oberoi will be taken to Somerset County Jail for processing and a detention hearing.

It was not immediately clear how long Oberoi has been with the Edison police force.

In 2018, he graduated as a Special Law Enforcement Officer in Carteret.

