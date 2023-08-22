Wildfire still burning — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

WATERFORD – A wildfire that started Sunday afternoon near the former Atco Dragway has burned 1,200 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Firefighters are using a backfire operation to burn brush and material ahead of the main body of the fire along Jackson Road in the Atco section of Waterford, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The fire was 40% contained as of 4 p.m.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is giving away free Jersey Peaches at three locations down the shore today to celebrate "National Eat a Peach Day"

Here is where to get them.

MILLVILLE – A teen and her mother were hospitalized after 40 shots were fired outside their home just before dawn Sunday morning with some of the bullets hitting their house, according to officials.

Millville Police Chief Ross Hoffman said shots were fired around 4:45 a.m. at a house on the 500 block of North 6th Street in Millville.

It's not even September, and New Jersey has already reached last year's total of cases involving nicotine exposure in young children.

Experts link the growing issue to a proliferation of vaping products in the market — adults bring these products home and perhaps are not as careful with them as they should be.

A 33-year-old New Brunswick woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a drunken, wrong-way crash that killed two 9-year-old children — while also injuring two officers and a civilian in a police cruiser.

Yokauri Batista-Alcantara drove her Honda Accord the wrong way down an on-ramp in North Brunswick late Thanksgiving night in 2021, hitting an Old Bridge police cruiser, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

