🍑 New Jersey is giving out free peaches at Jersey beaches

🍑 It's a celebration of a banner crop this year

🍑 Get there early, the giveaway is while supplies last

Today is 'National Eat A Peach Day' and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture is celebrating by giving out free peaches.

New Jersey is one of the top producers of peaches in the United States, according to the USDA.

The crop generated nearly $19 million in value for the state of New Jersey and our agriculture industry in 2022.

Farmers harvested 18-million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres last year.

Peaches pulled by a tractor at Heilig Farms, Mullica Hill, NJ (Chad Puschel) Peaches pulled by a tractor at Heilig Farms, Mullica Hill, NJ (Chad Puschel) loading...

Last years the crop overall was about 30 to 40 percent off from being what is referred to as a full crop.

This year, however, it's been a much better year.

Tom Beaver, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sunny Valley International and The Jersey Fruit Cooperative says this year has been fantastic.

"This year, we’re in the very unique and fortunate position of having a full crop, and I say unique and fortunate because sadly, southeastern peach growers experienced some significant cold weather in South Carolina and Georgia that virtually wiped out their crops," Beaver said.

peaches Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

New Jersey is now in a position where it did not have that same outcome. The state had perfect weather throughout the winter, and so far, the weather has been very cooperative throughout the spring and early summer.

"We have an abundant supply of peaches and I think very strong demand since we’re going to be the primary shippers on the Eastern seaboard," Beaver said.

Free Peaches in New Jersey

Despite high demand for delicious Jersey Fresh peaches there will still be ample supply at your local farms and farm markets.

To celebrate the harvest, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be distributing free peaches at three locations today.

attachment-FREE PEACHES loading...

"Peaches are one of the staples of the Jersey Fresh season and we have a robust crop this year,” NJDA Assistant Secretary Joe Atchison III said. “We look forward to distributing this great tasting fruit to those on the boardwalks where we will be located.”

(courtesy Kevin and Finn Hallinger/Phillips Farm) (courtesy Kevin and Finn Hallinger/Phillips Farm) loading...

The peaches will be available beginning at 1 p.m. and until supplies last at the following locations:

🍑 At the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood

🍑 At the end of New York Avenue in Atlantic City

🍑 Near the end of Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom