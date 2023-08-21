Sleeping mom, teen daughter shot from outside Millville, NJ home

🚨 A mother & her 14-year-old daughter were shot as they slept inside their Millville home

🚨 Some of the bullets penetrated the wall

🚨 No one has been charged in the shooting

MILLVILLE – A teen and her mother were hospitalized after 40 shots were fired outside their home just before dawn Sunday morning with some of the bullets hitting their house, according to officials.

Millville Police Chief Ross Hoffman said shots were fired around 4:45 a.m. at a house on the 500 block of North 6th Street in Millville.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest while a 36-year-old woman was shot in the leg, according to officials. They were sleeping when the shots were fired.

Map showing Millville in Cumberland County Map showing Millville in Cumberland County (Canva) loading...

Parked car also struck

Hoffman did not disclose a motive for the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

Romana Baez, the teen's grandmother, told NBC Philadelphia some of the bullets hit the inside wall knocking cement pieces to the floor, and a car.

Hoffman asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 856-825-7010.

