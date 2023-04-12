Wildfire Evacuations – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Massive wildfire burns 2,500 acres, forces evacuations

The fire called the "Jimmy's Waterhole Fire" began burning late Tuesday afternoon along Route 539 in Manchester near Horicon Avenue north of Route 70.

⬛ Final exams in jeopardy? - No progress ending Rutgers strike

Gov. Murphy says there is "a lot of wood to chop" in order to find an agreement that will end the Rutgers professors strike. Little progress reported.

⬛ Naked perv lurked around Hillsborough homes for years, cops say

Authorities in Somerset County were able to crack the case using surveillance video

⬛ Nearly 70 dead and alive cats & dogs found in pickup

The dogs and cats dead and alive were found in a pickup truck parked in back of the Sussex County Mall Monday afternoon.

⬛ Boy, 11, found dead in PA — mom's SUV found sinking on NJ beach

Matthew Whitehead was found dead in his parents bedroom at his Horsham, Pennsylvania home just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. His mother's SUV was located partially submerged in the ocean in Cape May.

