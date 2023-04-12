Massive wildfire burns 2,500 acres, forces evacuations

🔥 The fire burned 2,500 acres as of 1:30 a.m. and was only 10% contained

🔥 Residents in parts of Lakehurst and Manchester were evacuted

🔥 An elevated risk of wildfire continues Wednesday

A massive wildfire in Ocean County that burned 2,500 acres has forced the evacuation of parts of two towns.

The fire called the "Jimmy's Waterhole Fire" began burning late Tuesday afternoon along Route 539 in Manchester near Horicon Avenue north of Route 70 and was only 10% contained as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

75 structures are threatened by the fire which led to mandatory evacuations in Manchester and Lakehurst late Tuesday night. 170 structures were evacuated in total.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Lakehurst from Division Street to Route 70, Horicon Ave, and Beckerville Road. Residents should go to Manchester High School on Hawks Way off Route 70.

Lakehurst police around 3 a.m.said it was safe for residents to return to their homes per the Forest Fire Service.

Officials were going door-to-door telling people to evacuate with residents rushing to their cars to get out as heavy smoke filled the air.

The fire also closed Route 539 between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road and Route 70 from the Lakehurst Circle to Beckerville West Road.

The fire was so large it was visible Tuesday night on weather radar.

Fire in the Beckerville section of Manchester and Lakehurst Fire in the Beckerville section of Manchester and Lakehurst (Tom Trembly, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

'Elevated' risk of wildfires

The fire, the largest in New Jersey this year, was one of at least four that developed on Tuesday as low relative humidity, gusty west winds up to 20-25 mph and dry fuels combine to create an elevated risk of wildfire across the entire state.

The risk continues into Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Tom Trembly contributed to this report

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

