Boy, 11, found dead in PA — mom’s SUV found sinking on NJ beach

🔴 Matthew Whitehead, 11, was found dead at his Horsham, PA home

🔴 Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo's SUV was found partially submerged on a Cape May beach

🔴 She was found alive in Wildwood Crest

After a father discovered the body of his 11-year-old boy in their Pennsylvania home, police found the mother, who walked away from her partially submerged SUV on a Cape May beach.

Matthew Whitehead was found dead in his parents' bedroom in Horsham, Pennsylvania just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The discovery was made by his father, who noticed the room was locked and his wife's Toyota Highlander SUV was missing.

The boy had been in the room all night with his mother, Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo, the boy's father told police.

Mother's SUV found at a Cape May beach

As police were investigating the boy's death, police 120 miles away in Cape May reported finding the Highlander partially submerged off Beach Avenue. Whitehead-Dirienz was later found in Wildwood Crest.

Steele said no charges have been filed.

