Why you’re safer using online dating in NJ than most other states

Online dating. Dating apps. Synonymous with romance scams and danger? Maybe it depends where you live.

PrivacyJournal.net is a website dedicated to digital security. They just released findings of a study they did on which states were the safest for online dating.

They ranked all 50 states on a score derived from a combination of categories:

🚩 rates of violent crime

🚩 romance scams

🚩 prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases

🚩 identity theft

🚩 fraud

🚩 registered sex offenders

Just hearing that list makes you never want to date again, doesn’t it? Fear not. New Jersey isn’t so bad.

Now we’re not saying you’ll never be lied to. Kylie Moore’s recent article shows the Garden State is among the least honest when it comes to online dating. But lying about your age or your weight or how much money you make to present a better-than-reality version of yourself is a far cry from STDs, violence and scams.

So even if you must sort through some liars to find Mr. or Mrs. Right at least you can do it more safely than in most other states. Where does New Jersey rank?

How New Jersey compares

New Jersey is the 12th safest state for online dating, according to the study. For example, we have only 50 registered sex offenders for every 100,000 residents. That’s the least in the nation.

We’re 8th place for lowest amount of STDs.

While overall we’re a pretty safe state for online dating, the safest states seem to be in New England. Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire are ranked first, second and third, respectively.

Surprising no one, the most dangerous state is Nevada. They have the second-highest rate of romance scams, third-highest rate of fraud, and is the fourth most likely state to have your identity stolen.

Here’s the full report.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

