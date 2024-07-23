New Jersey singles rated among the least honest in online dating

Online dating sounds like a nightmare to me. I don’t know what I would put on a profile, I don’t know if I could trust what other people have in theirs. Frankly I don’t know how people maneuver those waters.

According to a recent study, I may be on the right track with my hesitancy.

Are you sure you can trust your fellow New Jerseyans on dating apps? A service called Dating Advice says “probably not.”

DatingAdvice.com recently conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey of 3,000 singles to uncover the truth about dating profiles across America.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Their goal was to identify the locations where dating profiles are most and least honest, shedding light on the unique challenges singles encounter in today's digital age, especially as AI tools become increasingly sophisticated.

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

Those surveyed were asked to rate, on a scale of 1-10, how honest the people they matched with were about factors like age, job, and how they looked compared to their picture.

New Jersey singles ultimately got a score of 4.1 out of 10, which falls under the national average of 5.1.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

The survey went a little deeper, asking respondents to pinpoint the areas where they felt most deceived. The results were as follows:

🔴 Relationship status: 32%

🔴 Age: 30%Real-life appearance: 22%

🔴 Interests/hobbies: 6%

🔴 Education level: 4%

🔴 Location: 4%

🔴 Job: 2%

Woman using dating app and swiping user photos grinvalds loading...

A stunning takeaway is that 89% of the people surveyed are convinced that artificial intelligence has made the online dating scene more dishonest than ever before, considering people can use it to write their bio.

So be careful when using your dating apps, you never know who’s really on the other end of that swipe.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Quickest Celebrity Engagements

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.