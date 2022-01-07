Why it’s sad that this NJ Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing

Last year, it was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing a couple hundred stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond has felt the brunt of the pandemic and needed to scale back its retail operations in order to recoup some of its losses. Like other retailers who have done the same, Bed Bath & Beyond d has said that they want to focus on their online business, but let’s face it. Retail is on life-support.

They finally announced 37 of the locations that will be closed in the next couple of weeks. It officially announced originally that they would close 200 stores so of course, everyone was curious to find out if New Jersey would lose some of its locations.

So far, only one is a victim. Unfortunately, the Edgewater location in Edgewater Commons is set to close in the next few weeks and liquidation sales have already begun.

Getty Images

And who knows which, if any, of the New Jersey locations will be next?

To me, it’s always very emotional when a retailer closes up shop, even though one like Bed Bath & Beyond is a huge chain that a lot of people wouldn’t feel so sorry for. But do you know how many brides have been to Bed Bath & Beyond to do their bridal registry? Including my daughters? No bridal shower gift list is complete without a registry at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Getty Images

Do you know how many new households have been set up with linens, dishes, housewares, and small appliances from Bed Bath & Beyond? And first apartments and dorm rooms? That’s what I always thought of as the “Beyond” in the name of the store: New beginnings.

So many hopeful people, dreaming of their new lives, shopping for the accouterments of such. Before I get too cheesy, I will say this: Any store closing is sad to me as it represents a huge change in the economic landscape of this state and of this country. But Bed Bath & Beyond has always been just ... Beyond.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

