While it’s not officially summer yet, the heat has definitely arrived in the Garden State, which means a lot of us are looking to cool down.

What better way to do that than with a sweet milkshake prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients, and unique flavors?

This is where the Milkshake Factory comes in.

Milkshake Factory via Instagram Milkshake Factory

The Milkshake Factory is known for its crave-worthy milkshakes made with fresh fruit, purees, and different inclusions to create the flavor combinations to enjoy.

Bonus: they also make assortments of chocolates.

Milkshake Factory via Instagram Milkshake Factory

If that interests you, you’ve likely been to one of New Jersey multiple Milkshake Factory shops. If you haven’t, boy, do I have good news for you, because they just opened another location with one more on the way.

Milkshake Factory expands in New Jersey

The popular chain already had locations in Florham Park at 187 Columbia Turnpike and 177 Newark Ave in Jersey City, NJ, but New Jerseyans could not get enough because they are increasing the number of Milkshake Factory joints.

Milkshake Factory via Instagram Milkshake Factory

Milkshake Factory had a soft launch in Somerville earlier this year, but they have big plans for a Grand Opening celebration.

On Saturday, June 20, they will have a special offer for customers: from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Buy One Get One free deal for those who want to indulge in a tasty, hand spun milkshake.

The Milkshake Factory is located at 189 West Main Street in Somerville, NJ.

The next Garden State location is “coming soon” to 63 East Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood, NJ.

Milkshake Factory via Instagram The Milk Shake Factory

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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