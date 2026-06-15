South Jersey ice cream shop opens new location

There are few things that scream “New Jersey summer” louder than standing in line for homemade ice cream after a day at the beach.

You’re still a little sandy. (I mean, you find even days later, am I right?) The sun’s starting to go down. Somebody in your group is insisting they only want “a small,” which normally would make you feel guilty for your “large” order.

But it’s summer at the shore so you automatically get a pass.

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The only one being called a cow here is the place itself.

Jersey Cow, an ice cream shop in South Jersey, has made a name for itself in a short amount of time. They only opened in 2022 but they’re already known for their homemade ice cream.

They have creative flavors and a big enough local following that they’re getting ready to open a fourth location this summer. A new shop is headed to Margate on Ventnor Avenue, giving tourists and locals their fix.

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Jersey Cow started in Northfield and has built a loyal fan base thanks to a focus on high-quality ingredients and an obsessive amount of recipe testing. (Hey, where does one apply for that job?)

The company says it develops its homemade hard ice cream, soft serve, sundaes and other frozen treats through extensive experimentation to get the flavors just right.

Ice cream fans rave about those flavors ranging from lemon blueberry and strawberry cheesecake to creative combinations like Fluffernutter and Nutty Nanna. One fan on Reddit confidently called it “one of the best in South Jersey.”

jerseycowicecream via Instagram jerseycowicecream via Instagram

The new Margate location will join Jersey Cow’s existing shops in Northfield, Brigantine and Absecon. According to nj.com all locations have a rotating selection which means there is always a decent chance you’ll be trying something new.

Ice cream and the Jersey Shore. Thomas Kean would say “perfect together.” Chris Christie would just eat it.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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