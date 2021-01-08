More Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey are closing

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the businesses closing or leaving New Jersey, but Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more stores being shuttered.

The New Jersey based retailer released a list of 43 U.S. stores that will be shut down by the end of next month and there is another New Jersey location included. According to CBS Philly, the BB&B store in the Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville will be joining the list of New Jersey closures. This announcement follows the closing of the Howell, Toms River, Rockaway, and Sewell locations.

These announcements have been coming in waves since last summer when the company revealed that they planned on shutting down 200 of its stores over the next two years; that number represents about 21% of their locations. At the time, spokeswoman Jessica Joyce told USA Today, “This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people," adding "an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands" will launch in 2021.

They expect to have completed shutting down about 120 stores by the end of February. Stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico are slated to close in this new round with California losing nine locations. Florida, Ohio and Virginia will each lose four stores in the round. In the Philadelphia area, the store on the Baltimore Pike in Springfield will be closing. I guess soon we’ll be living in a world without oversized blue coupons jamming our mailboxes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.