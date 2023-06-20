Why cops can’t stop rowdy teens – NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Is it time to crack down on beer drinking, pot smoking NJ teens?

A proposed measure would re-institute fines and give police the right to search minors if they smell alcohol or marijuana

⬛ Seniors could see property taxes cut in half

A deal has been worked out between Gov. Murphy and legislative leaders on the StayNJ program, which promises seniors a 50% property tax cut

⬛ Activists take NJ's first offshore wind farm project to court

Three groups including Save LBI, Defend Brigantine Beach, and Protect Our Coast NJ have filed a lawsuit challenging the DEP approval of Orsted's Ocean Wind 1.

⬛ Cops: Egg Harbor Twp. 13-year-old created, distributed child porn

On Friday, police were notified by several parents that a video containing pornographic content between juveniles had been posted to Snapchat.

⬛ Deadly weekend in NJ: 2 teens shot dead on Bridgeton porch

A total of four people died in three shootings in Bridgeton, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor City including two teens on a front porch.

