Deadly weekend in NJ: 2 teens shot dead on Bridgeton porch

BRIDGETON — Two teens were fatally shot and a third was hospitalized late Saturday night in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

The shooting was part of a deadly weekend in South Jersey that started late Friday afternoon.

At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, gunfire erupted while a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys from Bridgeton were on the front porch of a house on Oxford Street at Belmont Avenue, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said.

The girl and one of the boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The other 17-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was in stable condition.

Gaimari did not disclose the identities of the shooting victims, their relationships or the circumstances of the shooting.

The chief asked anyone with information about the shootings to call 856-451-0033.

Fatal shootings in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City

A South Dakota man is a fugitive from justice after being charged with the death of Terrence Dismuke, 30, of Atlantic City who was fatally shot late Friday afternoon outside the Beacon Hall banquet hall in Egg Harbor City while a graduation party was going on, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

Dominique Woodall, 27, of Sioux Falls was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon without a permit to carry. Reynolds did not disclose the circumstances or motive for the shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tamaj Bennett was found shot around 3:30 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue and taken to a hospital where he later died.

