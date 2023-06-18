🔴 A man was shot to death in Egg Harbor City on Friday

🔴 The shooting happened outside a graduation party, according to reports

🔴 No arrests have been made and investigators are asking for help

EGG HARBOR CITY — An Atlantic City man is dead after a shooting outside a banquet hall that was reportedly holding a graduation party, according to officials

Gunfire rang out on the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue in Egg Harbor City on Friday evening, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police responded to the shooting at around 4:50 p.m.

One man had been shot. Terrance Dismuke, 30, of Atlantic City was taken to the hospital by first responders but he died there from his injuries. Authorities did not say how many times Dismuke had been shot.

Shooting outside EHC banquet hall 6/16/23 (6abc) Shooting outside EHC banquet hall 6/16/23 (6abc) loading...

Witnesses at the scene outside Beacon Hall on St. Louis Ave. told 6 ABC Action News that a graduation party was being held at the banquet hall at the time of the shooting. Police have not said whether the shooting was connected to the graduation party.

The prosecutor's office and local police are working together to investigate Dismuke's death. Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

