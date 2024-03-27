🔷 NJ sisters arrested after prescription drug theft

🔷 Police say one is a nurse — the other impersonated her

🔷 After one incident, police suspect more

Two sisters from Atlantic County have been busted in connection with prescription drug theft from a medical facility last fall in Shrewsbury, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.

Galloway resident, 38-year-old Deborah Baskerville, has been accused of posing as her younger sibling, a licensed nurse, and showing up for a work shift.

Prosecutors said while pretending to be 36-year-old Shonte Hall, Baskerville stole nearly a dozen opioid pills and swapped in over-the-counter medicine.

One of New Jersey’s counties has stressed never throwing certain items into recycling bins and cans, sharing photos of some dangerous fires that have broken out when the advice is ignored.

Site of alleged prescription drug theft (Google Maps) Shrewsbury Site of alleged prescription drug theft (Google Maps) loading...

Oxy pills swiped from locked cabinet

Shrewsbury police found that on Oct. 31, 2023 at Complete Care Skilled Nursing Facility in Shrewsbury, Baskerville showed up using Hall’s identity and nursing license to work.

Investigators said Baskerville allegedly took 10 oxycodone pills valued at about $200 from a locked medicine cart and replaced them with allergy pills.

Last month, Baskerville surrendered herself to authorities followed by Hall, weeks later.

Complete Care, skilled nursing facility in Shrewsbury (Google Maps) Complete Care, skilled nursing facility in Shrewsbury (Google Maps) loading...

Baskerville has been charged with third-degree counts of impersonation under a false identity, unlicensed practice of medicine under a false identity, theft by deception and theft of a controlled dangerous substance.

She also faced fourth-degree counts of unlicensed practice of medicine and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

Hall was charged with fourth-degree counts of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to commit unlicensed practice of medicine.



Example of automated medicine dispensing cabinet (capsahealthcare.com) Example of automated medicine dispensing cabinet (capsahealthcare.com) loading...

Both women recently appeared in Monmouth County Superior Court and were released, pending future court proceedings.

After Shrewsbury arrest, police suspect more incidents

Late last year, Hall, an Egg Harbor City resident, worked for a contract nursing company.

Police have said that Baskerville might have been involved in similar activity at other medical facilities across NJ.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was asked to contact Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Sgt. Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

Under NJ regulations, nursing home facilities are permitted to hire a mix of nurse personnel - registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and certified nurse assistants (CNAs).

State regulations also require that all medication at such medical facilities be secured in a locked area, which can include a locked medicine cart.

Secure medication carts and dispensers range widely from rolling carts that lock to fully automated dispensers.

One such pricey dispenser sold by Capsa Healthcare includes biometric scanning, as part of an "assurance against diversion, out-of-stock, expiration, and staff inefficiency."

