EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old has been charged after creating child pornography and posting the material on social media, according to officials.

The Egg Harbor Township teen was lodged in a juvenile detention facility following a brief investigation, according to township police.

On Friday, police were notified by several parents that a video containing pornographic content between juveniles had been posted to Snapchat. According to police, the video depicted a teenager and a younger child engaging in sexual conduct. It was viewed and circulated amongst high school and middle school students in the township.

Officials were able to alert Snapchat in order to have the video removed from the platform, but it's believed that additional copies of the video were created and may still be circulating, both online and through text, police said.

"We ask that parents report the video to Snapchat should you find it circulating at this time," the police department said in a news release. "Any additional copies of the video should be destroyed or deleted at this time. There is no need to retain or distribute this video any further. Please be sure to delete it not only from individual devices, but also from any cloud-based backup accounts you may have for those devices."

Police are asking parents to make sure that their children who utilize social media know that they can bring these videos to their attention without getting in trouble themselves.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.