Whoopi to open shop at American Dream — and she’ll work there

EAST RUTHERFORD — The first retail store will open at American Dream next week as another store misses a date to open for business. Meanwhile, a New Jersey-native celebrity will be trying her hand at retail.

The first attractions to open in the in the 4.76-million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands were The Nickelodeon Universe amusement park and The Rink at American Dream.

DreamWorks Water Park, with more than 40 water slides and 15 attractions, will open Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Whoopi Goldberg's first standalone retail store will also be first retail store to open when Whoopi = American Dream, a pop up temporary store, opens Monday.

"The View" host, who is from West Orange, will be at the store from 1 to 3 p.m. with her granddaughter, Amarah Skye, to hand paint purchased Dubgee fashions.

Whoopi’s Ugly holiday sweaters and her recently launched book, “The Unqualified Hostess,” will be available for purchase in the shop, which will stay open through January.

About 350 retail stores and 100 eateries are not scheduled to open until March.

It'Sugar department store rendering (It'Sugar/American Dream)

The three-story candy store It'Sugar postponed its opening from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 17, a company spokeswoman told NJ.com. The store will feature a 60-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty made of Jelly Belly jelly beans, which is already in place.

BigSNOW opens in December. A job fair to fill 300 positions will take place Sunday at the Hilton Meadowlands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5