Coming to American Dream mall: 60-foot candy Statue of Liberty

There's an extra "sweet" gig among the many retail positions being offered at the American Dream mega mall and entertainment complex.

IT’SUGAR will open the "world’s first candy department store" spanning three levels, for a total of 22,000 square ft., making it the world’s largest non-manufacturer candy store, according to a company news release.

A 60-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty, made entirely from candy, will stand at the store's entrance.

“This location will feature over 10,000 choices of candy, showcasing shops such as Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Reese’s, Peeps, Pez, Starbursts, and more," IT’SUGAR Founder and CEO Jeff Rubin said, who also called the concept store "a dream of mine for over 25 years."

IT’SUGAR at American Dream will be within the entertainment atrium, next to the DreamWorks Water Park entrance and near Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and an NHL-sized ice rink.

The candy retailer has more than 100 locations across the country, including four existing stores in New Jersey, in Atlantic City, Ocean City, Tinton Falls and Wildwood.

The store is hosting its own job fair Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 in East Rutherford at Hilton Hotel, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

Among positions being filled are operations manager, assistant managers, retail supervisor, "talent acquisition specialist" and stock associates. Those interested also can apply online.

After years of delays and setbacks, the three-million square foot complex now dubbed American Dream is slated to open Oct. 25. Developer, Triple Five Group, expects 40 million visitors a year.

