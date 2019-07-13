For years, it was the eyesore on the Meadowlands. Now with an Oct. 25 opening date, the American Dream megacomplex is closer to becoming reality.

With over 450 luxury retail shops and eateries and 15 entertainment attractions — including North America’s first indoor ski park and the continent's largest indoor waterpark — this 3 million-square-foot mall plans to have something for everyone.

Triple Five Group, also developers of the Mall of America, say it’s a “revolutionary, first of its kind destination.” They project over 40 million visitors annually — that's nearly the combined populations of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

We'll keep updating this list as we learn new details, but here are the stores and attractions that already have been confirmed for American Dream.

The world’s three largest retailers — Zara, H&M and Uniqlo — will open immense stores at the complex.

Also opening are Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Barney’s New York. Including Barney’s iconic Fred’s restaurant, this will be the establishment’s first New Jersey location.

Designers such as Tiffany & Co, Watches of Switzerland, Dolce & Gabbana are also expected to reveal new retail ideas.

The mall will feature North America’s first indoor ski park, Big SNOW. This attraction will also include ski chalets, shops and more — all kept at 26 degrees year-round.

Guests can also go to DreamWorks Water Park, North America’s largest indoor waterpark.

And visitors can ride the world’s steepest roller coaster at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

Attractions at the mall also include:

— NHL-sized ice-skating rink

— A performing arts theater

— KidZania, an "interactive city made for children 1-14."

— CMX Luxury Movie Theater

— A 300-foot observation wheel overlooking Manhattan

— The New Jersey Hall of Fame

— Sea Life Aquarium

— Legoland Discovery Center, which will include a LEGO-themed ride, 10 build & play zones and a 4D cinema

— Climbzone, an indoor rock-climbing experience

— Mirror Maze, a funhouse-type of attraction

— Two 18-hole miniature golf courses

— Interactive gardens and art.

— A 60-foot atrium for entertainment, live events and social gatherings will be available to guests.