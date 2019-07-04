American Dream mega mall set to open in October — and they’re hiring

EAST RUTHERFORD — The opening date for the long-delayed American Dream retail and entertainment complex is set for Oct. 25.

American Dream will feature 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, including more than 450 stores and restaurants.

The project includes an amusement park with a 300-foot tall observation wheel, a 16-story indoor ski slope, an NHL sized indoor ice skating rink, the largest indoor water park in North America, Angry Birds miniature golf course and the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The developer, Triple Five, did not say which attractions and retailers at the 16-acre facility would be open on the opening date.

The mall and its tenants are hiring for dozens of job titles through a website. Among the part-time and full-time positions posted on the hiring board are supervisors, managers, electricians, plumbers, graphic designers, parking attendants, lifeguards and security guards.

The project has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003 and was then called "Xanadu."

The immense structure along the New Jersey Turnpike was once called "the ugliest damn building in New Jersey" by former Gov. Chris Christie and sat unfinished for several years.

Approximately $800 million in bonds is connected to an agreement between Triple Five and East Rutherford for payments in lieu of taxes. The remaining $350 million will be issued in conjunction with tax breaks for the project approved by the state.

