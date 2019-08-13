American Dream mega mall holding job fair Aug. 15 in Newark

A job fair for the American Dream mega mall takes place Thursday, Aug. 15, as the East Rutherford shopping and entertainment mecca gears up for the grand opening date of Oct. 25.

The city of Newark is working with American Dream to host this recruitment event at the Essex County College gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Job positions such as guest services, lifeguards, ride operators, ride maintenance supervisors, security and many other jobs are open for applications.

Prospective applicants must provide a valid state ID, Social Security number and resume.

For more information, applicants can call 973-733-8167 or visit americandream.com/jobs.

American Dream Complex is a 3 million-square-foot operation under construction in the Meadowlands. Developers Triple Five Group plan for their creation to be “revolutionary” with more than 450 retail shops and 15 entertainment attractions.

Job posting: facebook.com/CityofNewark.