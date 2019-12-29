Who slammed into a Freehold home’s garage and took off?

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Someone slammed into the corner of a house's attached garage and took off after causing major damage.

The garage at a home on Tuscan Drive in the East Freehold section was hit around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, according to township police, when the vehicle put a hole in the building, nearly knocked down a wall and damaged one of two doors into the garage.

A photo of the damage was shared to the police department Facebook page.

Police also said the vehicle was believed to have suffered "sustained disabling damage," but managed to leave the scene headed south on Kozloski Road.

Freehold police Patrolman Mike Smith told the Asbury Park Press a teenage girl was inside the house and heard a loud crash. Despite the damage, the home still is okay for residents to live in, Smith told the Press.

Police asked neighbors to review home surveillance video for any footage of the incident or the vehicle involved.

